‘Make in Haryana’ policy in works as state eyes 2047 goals

Haryana has directed all departments to prepare detailed action plans with defined targets for 2030, 2036 and 2047 as part of its “Viksit Haryana” roadmap aligned with the Centre’s “Viksit Bharat 2047”, industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Tuesday. Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh said employment subsidy will rise to ₹1 lakh per worker annually, with new sectoral policies in the pipeline. (HT Archive)

“The Viksit Haryana document is being prepared in alignment with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. Departments have been asked to formulate their plans accordingly to achieve long-term development goals,” he said.

The minister said the plans will account for sector-specific challenges and opportunities and are aimed at accelerating industrial and economic growth in the state.

Highlighting the National Capital Region (NCR) as a key growth engine, Singh said the government has initiated amendments to the existing industrial policy and drafted a new “Make in Haryana” policy to strengthen the industrial ecosystem. “We are focusing on creating a robust policy framework that attracts global and domestic investments while ensuring employment generation and infrastructure development,” he said.

The state is also planning a range of incentives, including capital subsidies, financial support for research and development (R&D), and employment generation through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

Under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP)-2020, Singh said the employment-generation subsidy will be increased from ₹48,000 to ₹1 lakh per employee annually. “The move is expected to significantly boost hiring in industries,” he said.

Addressing ageing infrastructure, the minister said industrial areas in Sonipat, Hisar, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Nilokheri, Bahadurgarh, Barwala and Panipat will be revamped. “A ‘Saksham Fund’ with an initial allocation of ₹500 crore has been proposed in the 2026–27 budget,” he said.

The government is also planning industrial expansion through new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs). “Land acquisition has already begun for IMTs in Ambala and Naraingarh, while proposals have been invited via the e-Bhoomi portal for new projects in Tosham, Jind, Rewari, Faridabad and Rai,” he said.

Singh added that new sector-specific policies for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, toys and sports goods, and emerging sectors such as animation and gaming are being prepared for rollout in 2026–27.

To ease investment processes, the government will introduce a “Land on Lease” policy, allowing industrial plots to be offered on long-term lease with an option to convert to freehold later. “A system will be introduced to issue land feasibility certificates within 45 working days, and an advance ruling portal will ensure that investor queries are resolved within 15 days,” he said.