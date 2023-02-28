Gurugram: At least six suspects were booked for allegedly abducting a human resource firm owner from near a mall in Sector 30, Gurugram, at gunpoint, police said on Monday. Police said that the victim, Nitin Kumar, a resident of Mahipalpur, Delhi, was contacted by a person for a meeting near the mall on the pretext that he needed experienced workforce for an IT firm. Man abducted from Sector 31 , set free in Jhajjar after family pays ransom

Investigators said that as soon as Kumar reached the spot, the suspects who had reached there in two cars, forcibly put him inside one at gunpoint and drove away. Police said that the incident had taken place around 3.30pm on Saturday. The suspects had allegedly taken him towards Bhiwani, police said, adding that they asked him to call his family from his phone to arrange a ransom amount of ₹2.5 lakh.

Investigators said his family immediately arranged the money and handed it over to Kumar’s friend Rohit. Rohit later took the money in a bag and handed it over to an unidentified suspect waiting near a private school in Vasant Kunj, police said, quoting the allegations of the victim. The suspects made only Kumar talk to his family and friends to arrange money and pay the ransom, they said.

Police said soon after getting the money, Kumar alleged that the suspects set him free near the old bus stand in Jhajjar and fled. On the victim’s complaint, an FIR against the suspects was registered under Sections 34 (common intention), 365 (abduction) and 386 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Sector 40 police station on Sunday night.

A senior police officer said that they were verifying the allegations with the help of CCTV camera footage and other clues. “We are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspects. We are investigating the case from different angles including financial dispute or personal enmity,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said further action will be taken on the basis of the evidence collected during the course of the investigation.