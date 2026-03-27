Man arrested for killing wife using cylinder

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife by smashing her head with a cooking cylinder in Bajghera, said police. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Sunil lifted a filled small cooking cylinder, and used it to hit his wife’s head.

Police identified the suspect as Sunil Kumar, originallyy from Kancha in Samastipur, Bihar. He had shifted to Gurugram ten days ago with his wife Gunjan Devi, 20.

Police said the couple shifted to a house in Chauma on Monday. On the same night, at around 10.30pm, the couple had an argument, after which he assaulted her.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Sunil lifted a filled small cooking cylinder,and used it to hit his wife’s head.

“Gunjan started bleeding and fell unconscious. After hitting her multiple times with the cylinder, he fled from the spot,” said Turan.

Turan said that the next day, their landlord spotted Gunjan’s body lying in a pool of blood from a window and alerted the police.

“Investigator and forensic experts reached the spot and collected evidence. The body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

Investigators said that Sunil continuously kept changing his location to avoid getting arrested but he was caught on Thursday. After he was arrested, he confessed to murdering Gunjan.

On the complaint of the landlord, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the suspect on Wednesday. Police said the body will be handed over to the family after they reach Gurugram.