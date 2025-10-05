Man arrested for opening fire after getting assaulted outside club in Sector 63

A suspect was arrested for allegedly opening fire after getting assaulted outside a club in Sector 63 on Saturday morning, said police. An FIR was registered against Yadav under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Sector 65 police station. (Shutterstock)

The incident took place between 7am and 7.15am when the suspect, identified as Manu Yadav, 36, was leaving club premises with his friend. Police said Yadav was a property dealer and lived in Sector 10.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that they have recovered his licensed pistol using which he used to open fire.

According to police, Yadav along with his friend had left the club and was about to board their car when a man named Ashish (single name), 28, originally from Dharuhera in Rewari, assaulted him after an argument. Police said Ashish was accompanying his girlfriend in the club and was about to board his Thar when the argument broke out.

Investigators said that Ashish had alleged Yadav had made adverse comments about his girlfriend due to which the argument had taken place. Afterwards, he assaulted Yadav . Meanwhile, Yadav took out his pistol from the dashboard and opened fire aiming at the ground near Ashish’s leg.

As per police, Yadav and his friend soon fled from the spot while the couple was left terrified. Ashish soon rang his friends who reached the spot after which they alerted police by 8.10am.

On Ashish’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Sector 65 police station.