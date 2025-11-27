Man beaten to death for dumping kitchen garbage in neighbour’s plot in Manesar

A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour for dumping kitchen garbage in his empty plot in Manesar, police said on Wednesday. The deceased, Gaurav Singh.

Police identified the deceased as Gaurav Singh, originally from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. He had come to Gurugram three months back. He lived in a rented accommodation at Bhangrola with his roommates where the incident had taken place between 9am and 9.30am on November 20.

A senior police officer said that Singh and his roommates had cooked food and had kept the vegetable peels in a small plastic bag to dump it outside.

“Singh carried the garbage and threw it in an empty plot around100 metres away from his room,” he said.

According to police, the plot belonged to Deepak (single name), 30, who had a small office on the plot from where he operated his rental property business.

“Deepak saw the victim throwing the packet in his plot and rushed out of his office to stop Singh. Deepak started fighting during which he used a heavy stick to hit Singh hard in the head from back,” he said.

Investigators said that Singh immediately collapsed at the spot following which Deepak panicked. Locals raised an alarm and his roommates also reached the spot and alerted the police. Deepak arranged a car and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he fled afterwards when he got to know that Singh’s condition had deteriorated.

Police officers said that Singh’s father Kamal Singh got an FIR registered against Deepak under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restrain) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on November 21.

As per investigators, the victim had sustained severe head injury which resulted in a brain haemorrhage from the assault. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Manesar where he succumbed to his injuries at 6.25pm on Tuesday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that after Singh’s death the FIR has been converted into a murder case against Deepak.

“He is on the run but will be arrested soon. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday,” said Turan.