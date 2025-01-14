Man bludgeoned to death over ‘personal enmity’ in Bhondsi

A 22-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his friends in an act of revenge over a two-month-old dispute in Rithoj village, Bhondsi, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Harsh Kumar, was found lying in a pool of blood in a temporary room built on his family’s farmland early Monday morning. On complaint of the deceased’s father, an FIR was registered against three suspects under sections 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bhondsi police station on Monday. (File Photo)

The incident came to light when Kumar’s mother went to wake him up around 6am and discovered his body. She raised an alarm, prompting family members and villagers to rush to the scene. They alerted the police, who later confirmed that Kumar had been brutally assaulted.

Public relations officer of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, said forensic experts conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene, and the body was sent for autopsy. “Family members have not disclosed anyone’s name to police but have alleged their suspicion about some people in the same village, who have been traceless since the murder came to light.The deceased had a dispute with them two months ago that led to a minor argument and scuffle,” he added. Investigators said Kumar was also charged with assault in a separate case last year, for which he was facing trial. Police are now trying to ascertain whether Kumar’s murder was an act of revenge for the said assault, they added.

Probe suggested Kumar was brutally assaulted multiple times with a heavy blunt weapon, and the killers had smashed his head and face, a senior officer said, requesting anonymity. Police suspect the assailants either made Kumar intoxicated or attacked him while he was asleep, as there were no resistance marks on his body. His phone was recovered from the scene, but it was turned off, which family members claimed was unusual, police added.

Kapil Khatana, the victim’s uncle, said Kumar had left home at 10.30pm on Sunday after dinner to guard the crops, which was his daily routine. “The spot is just 200 meters from our house, but none of us heard any noise, scream, or gunshot,” he said.

While the family asserted Kumar had no enmity with anyone in the village, they recalled the minor scuffle with his three friends. “We suspect the same friends killed him for revenge,” Kapil alleged.

