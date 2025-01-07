Man booked for allegedly poisoning five-month-old son in Gurugram

A 26-year-old man has been booked for allegedly poisoning his five-month-old son in the Jamalpur area of Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place 5pm on Saturday, and the autopsy of the infant was conducted on Tuesday. The viscera samples have been preserved for forensic analysis to confirm the cause of death and detect any traces of poison. A 26-year-old man has been booked for allegedly poisoning his five-month-old son in the Jamalpur area of Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. (FILE PHOTO)

According to the police, the suspect identified as Vikramjit (who goes by a single name), who is in a live-in relationship with 22-year-old Rukmani Kumari since 2023, is accused of causing the death of their son. The woman alleged in her complaint that after feeding the baby milk on Saturday evening, Vikramjit took him out for a stroll and later returned the child with froth coming out of his mouth.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said, “Vikramjit had rushed the child to a private hospital in Sector 82, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.”

In her complaint, Rukmani further alleged that Vikramjit had pressured her to abort the pregnancy earlier and accused him of poisoning their son.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Sunday evening. However, Vikramjit has not been arrested as the investigation is ongoing, police said.

“The investigation is proceeding from various angles,” said a senior officer. “We are trying to determine the exact cause of death, which will be confirmed after the autopsy report is received. If evidence of poisoning or motive surfaces, necessary action will be taken against the father.”