Man booked under Pocso Act for raping minor in Badshahpur

A 19-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at a hutment in Badshahpur on August 20 last year, the police said.

The girl, who lives in a welfare home in Delhi at present, shared the ordeal with a non-governmental body during an interaction, following which a complaint was registered with the Delhi Police, who forwarded the same to their Gurugram counterparts.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 6 of the Protection Of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur police station.

According to the police, the girl alleged that the suspect was accompanying her on her way home after an event when he took her to a vacant hut and raped her.

In another incident, the police booked a man for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and taking money from her. The woman alleged that the incident took place in a hotel, following which she got pregnant and was forced to undergo an abortion.

The police said a case of rape and under other relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Manesar police station.