Man dead, 9 injured in crash on Delhi-Jaipur expressway

A 41-year-old man died, and at least nine others sustained severe injuries after their van overturned following a collision with a speeding car on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) in Manesar on Sunday evening, police said. The Maruti Eeco minivan at the accident site. (HT Photo)

The victims, belonging to two families from Sarup Nagar in Delhi, were returning from Baba Mohanram temple in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, when the accident took place around 6.30pm. According to police, the deceased, identified as Dharambir Kumar, was traveling with his wife Yashwanti, 37, and their neighbours Kapil Kumar, 35, his wife Upasana, 27, their son Aarav Kumar, 6, and Kapil’s in-laws, Prakash Chandra, 67, and Kavita Devi, 63. Also injured were Rekha Devi, 36, Mithilesh Devi, 38, and the driver, Sunil Kumar, 27.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the identity of the car that hit the van remains unknown. “We are scanning CCTV footage from cameras near the accident spot to determine the car’s registration number and trace the driver,” he said.

The injured were initially taken to a private hospital in Manesar, where Dharambir succumbed to his injuries. “Upasana and Mithilesh were discharged after treatment, while Prakash and Kavita, in critical condition, were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The rest are still undergoing treatment in Manesar,” Kumar added.

Kamal, a relative of the victims, said visiting the Bhiwadi temple after Holi was a family tradition. “We were trapped inside the van after it flipped. Commuters helped pull us out and arranged ambulances. Thankfully, no other speeding vehicle crashed into us,” he said. Kamal added that the impact occurred when the unidentified car struck the van’s rear right corner, causing it to veer left and overturn multiple times. “None of us could note down its registration number,” he said.

On Kamal’s complaint, police registered an FIR at Manesar police station against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Dharambir’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Monday afternoon.