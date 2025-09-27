Man dead, friend injured while trying to avoid truck in Sector 114

A 52-year-old man died while his friend was injured when the duo riding a motorcycle ended up hitting the divider while trying to avoid a truck on the main road of Sector 114 on Friday morning, said police. The incident took place between 7am and 7.15am.

The deceased was identified as Devender Kumar, a resident of New Roshanpura in Najafgarh, Delhi. The incident took place between 7am and 7.15am. The injured’s identity is not ascertained yet, said police, adding that currently the injured is undergoing treatment and the condition is stable.

Police said Kumar was riding his motorcycle in the wrong direction with his friend sitting pillion to enter a society in Sector 114 where they worked as a security guard.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that in an attempt to avoid getting hit by the truck, Kumar took a sudden turn.

“His motorcycle ended up hitting the roadside divider after which he and his friend toppled,” he said.

Turan said that probably due to speeding, Kumar ended up hitting a roadside electric pole after being thrown away and sustained severe head injury.

“He instantly died on the spot while his friend had sustained multiple fractures. Commuters had alerted the police control room following which the injured was rushed to civil hospital for treatment,” he said.

Investigators said that Kumar was taken to Sector 10A civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. Afterwards, the body was handed over to his family following an autopsy, police said.

They said that the deceased family initially alleged foul play but after being taken to the spot and with account of some eyewitnesses, they were convinced that no other vehicle had hit Kumar’s motorcycle but he had lost balance after hitting the divider.

On the basis of the family’s statement, an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was being carried out at Bajghera police station.