Two trucks collided on Sohna-Palwal road near village Silani on Thursday, leading to the death of one of the drivers. The other driver, who was injured, fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, officers aware of the matter said on Friday. Man dies as two trucks collide on Sohna-Palwal road, one hurt

The incident took place at 5am when Harvansh Singh, the deceased person, was driving a new truck to Gandhi Dham in Gujarat from his residence at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, from where he started on Wednesday. He was heading towards Sohna from Palwal, they added.

The second truck was travelling towards Palwal and was loaded with logs. The driver was speeding and moved to the wrong side before hitting Singh’s truck, which was severely mangled, the officers said.

They added that he was rushed to Sohna government hospital in a private ambulance, but doctors declared him brought dead.

As per police, both the vehicles were removed from the spot using cranes after an hour, which caused a traffic snarl on the road. Investigators said that the deceased’s family members in Uttarakhand were alerted about the accident after which they reached the city.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that officials suspected that the truck driver might have fallen asleep while driving, and so moved to the wrong side. “We will trace him soon,” he added.

Following a complaint by Singh’s elder brother, Gurjeet Singh, a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar Sohna police station on Thursday night.