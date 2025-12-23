Man dies by suicide hours before wedding in Nuh village

A 23-year-old man died by suicide in Nuh hours before his wedding on Sunday morning, police said on Monday. Police said no suicide note was recovered and the family has denied any suspicion of foul play. (Shutterstock)

The incident took place at Rithora village between 7 am and 7.30 am, when family members were unable to locate the bridegroom inside the house. A search was launched after some relatives and friends said they had seen him heading towards nearby fields.

Police said the man was later found hanging from an electric pole. He was immediately brought down and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigators said the deceased was scheduled to leave for his wedding by 10 am on Sunday, and preparations were underway at home when the incident occurred, leaving family members in shock.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Rojka Meo police station, said the deceased had been upset following a disagreement with his family late Saturday night. “He wanted to organise an event having a dance floor and music for his friends on Saturday night. The family had initially refused to organise it due to cultural and social reasons. However, later they gave him permission for the event,” Kumar said.

The officer said the deceased and his friends danced till around 11 pm, after which the family stopped the event as it had become too late. “He was agitated with the family’s direction again, and finally, hours before his wedding, he died by suicide. No suicide note has been recovered yet. No other immediate reason has surfaced in the course of the investigation carried out till now,” Kumar said.

Police said the family denied any foul play. An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was conducted in the case, and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.