 Man gets life in prison for raping visually impaired minor in 2020
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Gurugram: The Gurugram sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a visually impaired minor at the Rajendra Park area in 2020.

The Gurugram sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a visually impaired minor at the Rajendra Park area in 2020. (Representational Image)

Additional sessions judge Ashwini Kumar issued the verdict on Friday after hearing eight eyewitnesses. The accused was earlier convicted under provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 and fined 25,000. He was also sentenced to an additional six months’ imprisonment and fined 5,000 under Indian Penal Code section 506 (criminal intimidation) for issuing death threats, officials said.

The case came to light after the girl’s mother filed a police complaint on June 24, 2020, stating that her visually impaired daughter was raped by their neighbour. The Gurugram police swiftly acted on the complaint, apprehending the suspect two days later and subsequently arresting him.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Dahiya said during the investigation, the police gathered all necessary evidence and witness testimonies, which were then presented in court. “Based on the charge sheet filed by the Gurugram police and the collected evidence and testimonies, the court found the accused guilty,” Dahiya said.

Gurugram
