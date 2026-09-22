Man held for chasing, ramming Thar into cab in Gurugram
The suspect, from Bharthal in southwest Delhi, allegedly rammed the cab after friends left following a dispute over who would drive to Sohna
Three days after a 25-year-old man allegedly rammed his Mahindra Thar into a cab near Sati Chowk following a dispute with his friends, he was arrested on Sunday, police said on Monday.
The suspect, a resident of Bharthal in southwest Delhi, was arrested and his Delhi-registered Thar was impounded. The incident took place on September 18 around 7.40 pm.
According to police, the suspect and his friends were travelling to Sohna in the Thar when they stopped to consume alcohol. A dispute over who would drive the vehicle turned into a physical altercation. His friends then decided to leave and booked a cab.
Around 7.30 pm, when the cab arrived near Sati Chowk and the passengers boarded it, the suspect allegedly chased it and rammed his Thar into the vehicle from behind. The impact caused extensive damage to the taxi, but no injuries were reported, police said.
The cab driver, Rahul Kumar, a native of Mahendragarh who lives in Badha village, approached Kherki Daula police station. In his complaint, Kumar said he was driving a rented West Bengal-registered car for a private telecom firm.
Following a preliminary inquiry, police registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday.
During interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to deliberately ramming the cab in anger following the altercation with his friends. The vehicle was recovered and investigation is underway, police said.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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