Man held for chasing, ramming Thar into cab in Gurugram

Three days after a 25-year-old man allegedly rammed his Mahindra Thar into a cab near Sati Chowk following a dispute with his friends, he was arrested on Sunday, police said on Monday. Police said the suspect allegedly admitted during interrogation to deliberately ramming the taxi in anger after a physical altercation with friends. (SCREENGRAB)

The suspect, a resident of Bharthal in southwest Delhi, was arrested and his Delhi-registered Thar was impounded. The incident took place on September 18 around 7.40 pm.

According to police, the suspect and his friends were travelling to Sohna in the Thar when they stopped to consume alcohol. A dispute over who would drive the vehicle turned into a physical altercation. His friends then decided to leave and booked a cab.

Around 7.30 pm, when the cab arrived near Sati Chowk and the passengers boarded it, the suspect allegedly chased it and rammed his Thar into the vehicle from behind. The impact caused extensive damage to the taxi, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The cab driver, Rahul Kumar, a native of Mahendragarh who lives in Badha village, approached Kherki Daula police station. In his complaint, Kumar said he was driving a rented West Bengal-registered car for a private telecom firm.

Following a preliminary inquiry, police registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to deliberately ramming the cab in anger following the altercation with his friends. The vehicle was recovered and investigation is underway, police said.

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