Man held for duping two women via matrimonial site in Gurugram

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for allegedly having sexual relations with two women in Gurugram on the pretext of marriage after befriending them through a matrimonial website, police said on Wednesday. FIRs filed in Nov, Dec under BNS Section 69; accused switched off phone, fled city after complaints, reward announced for arrest. (File photo)

The accused, identified as Nadeem Khan, originally from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, had been living in a rented accommodation in Palam Vihar and working as a real estate broker since October 2024. Police said he had created a profile on a well-known matrimonial site and used it to befriend and exploit women.

According to investigators, he befriended two women in early 2025 using his original name on the platform and developed close relationships with them. Virender Saini, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said the accused used a similar modus operandi in both cases. Police said Khan took both women to hotels in the Kherki Daula area on multiple occasions. “He had sexual relations with the victims on the pretext of marrying them,” Saini said.

“However, when he kept delaying marriage, after which the victims grew suspicious,” he added. Investigators said Khan later switched off his phone and cut off all contact. When the women failed to reach him despite repeated attempts, they approached the police and filed separate complaints.

Two separate FIRs were registered against the accused at Kherki Daula police station on November 10 and December 5 last year under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said Khan had been on the run since November, and a reward of ₹5,000 was announced for his arrest. After learning that police were searching for him, he fled Gurugram. His phone, used to operate the matrimonial profile and communicate with the victims, has been seized. He was produced before a court and remanded to two days’ police custody. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain if more women were targeted.