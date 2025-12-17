Man held for fake communal post on interfaith murder in Gurugram

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday for allegedly posting fake and provocative content on social media related to an interfaith relationship and murder to hurt religious sentiments, Gurugram police said on Tuesday. The viral post allegedly used unrelated photographs and was shared thousands of times before Gurugram police registered an FIR. (File photo)

The suspect was identified as Hariom Mishra, alias Shaurya Mishra, a resident of Charwa in Kaushambi, police said. Police said Mishra is a law graduate and had mentioned allegiance to a political party on his social media profile, which is yet to be verified.

According to police, Mishra had posted fake and malicious content on his X handle, falsely alleging that an inter-faith love affair involving a woman had resulted in her murder in Gurugram. Investigators said the content was aimed at provoking communal sentiments.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Mishra told interrogators that he had received the content on social media and copied it onto his X profile along with photographs of a couple. “The content was provocative and was aimed to disrupt the religious harmony in the society. The photographs of the couple used were also of someone else who had no relation with any kind of incident. Those photographs were probably picked up from any social media profile without their consent,” Turan said.

Investigators said the post went viral and was shared by thousands of users. They added that several other social media users copied the content and circulated it further.

After the matter came to the notice of Gurugram police, officials first traced the suspect and asked him to delete the post. Senior police officials said Mishra refused to remove the content, following which an FIR was registered against him at the Cybercrime police station (West) on Thursday under Section 66(e) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 196(1), 197(1) and 353(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“After the FIR was registered, a police team was sent to Kaushambi, and Mishra was finally arrested. His mobile phone used in posting the content has also been seized,” a senior police official said.