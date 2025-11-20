Man held with two imported Glock pistols in Gurugram; linked to multiple criminal cases

A 30-year-old man in possession of two foreign-made Glock pistols was arrested in sector 40, police said on Wednesday. The accused identified as Ajit, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, had earlier allegedly supplied a Glock to a property dealer in October. The accused had earlier allegedly supplied a Glock to a property dealer in October, said police. (Representative image)

A senior police official said that pistols imported from Austria worth ₹8 lakh were recovered. “On October 27, a crime branch team held a property dealer, Vikas alias Kheela, from near a community centre in Sector 45 for having a Glock pistol, illegal to carry in India,” senior official said.

Another country-made pistol was also recovered from the accused. “Preliminary investigation revealed that Ajit had provided illegal weapons to Vikas and had allegedly purchased the pistols from an unidentified man in Hisar in exchange of ₹2.5 lakh for each Glock and ₹25 thousand for a country-made pistol,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Police said Ajit has four cases registered against him in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dhadri for allegedly threatening to kill someone and a case of murder in Jaipur, Rajasthan. “An FIR under the relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused and the property dealer at sector 40 police station,” Turan said.