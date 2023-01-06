Man hits woman with helmet on camera. She refused to ride with him on bike: Cops

While Delhi-NCR still emerges from the horror of the death of a woman - who was dragged by a car for nearly 14 km by a car - on New Year's day, a CCTV footage has now emerged from Haryana's Gurugram that shows a man hitting a woman with a helmet. He resorted to violence, police said, when the woman refused to ride along with him on a bike. Crimes against women have been quite prevalent in Delhi-NCR.

"A man named Kamal thrashed a woman living in the neighbourhood with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike," ACP Manoj K, Gurugram, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "The woman was severely injured, and was rushed to a hospital. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). Further probe is underway," he further added.

A video tweeted by ANI shows a bike passing by an auto. The man then gets off the bike while the woman is seen getting off the auto. What seems like a brief argument follows and the man is then seen hitting the woman with his helmet. Some people around them try to intervene and stop him and he is brought under control with great difficulty.

#WATCH | Haryana: CCTV footage of a man named Kamal hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride on his bike. pic.twitter.com/Az3MWRKKWo — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

While in this case, the man seemed to be an acquaintance of the woman, a shocker had emerged on Sunday from Delhi's Sultanpuri when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car when she was on her on scooty in early hours. The men in the car were reported to be an inebriated state and did not know the woman.

She was then dragged by the car for 14 km before she died.Her naked body was later recovered. Seven people have so far been arrested in the case while accusations of negligence against the cops who were on duty in the area have also emerged.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON