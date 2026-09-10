Man intercepted, shot dead in Gurugram’s Sector 9, 2nd murder in city in 2 days
Police said Mahender was on a motorcycle when three suspects intercepted him and one of them fired multiple rounds
A 40-year-old man was shot dead after being intercepted on the busy Basai Road in Gurugram’s Sector 9 between 9.30am and 10am on Thursday, the second murder in the city in two days.
Police said the slain, Mahender, was on a motorcycle when three suspects intercepted him and one of them pulled out a pistol and fired multiple rounds. “The victim tried to run away, but he soon collapsed. The suspects sped away [on a motorcycle] from the location,” said a police officer.
Investigators said locals alerted the police, and emergency response vehicles rushed to the spot and took Mahender to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 A, where doctors declared him dead.
Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said that Mahender had personal enmity with two of the suspects. “He was shot dead probably for revenge,” he said.
Turan said police have identified two suspects and teams are carrying out raids to arrest them. “The body is being shifted to a government mortuary for an autopsy after which it will be handed over to the family,” he said.
On Tuesday night, a moneylender murdered 36-year-old Hemant Kaushik by shooting him in the forehead from a close range inside his home at Acharya Puri in Sector 12 over a financial dispute.
The moneylender had come from Bhiwani to collect ₹1.5 lakh out of the ₹6.5 lakh loan Kaushik had taken in 2021. He pulled out his licensed pistol and shot Kaushik dead in front of his friend after an argument.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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