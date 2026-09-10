Man intercepted, shot dead in Gurugram’s Sector 9, 2nd murder in city in 2 days

A 40-year-old man was shot dead after being intercepted on the busy Basai Road in Gurugram’s Sector 9 between 9.30am and 10am on Thursday, the second murder in the city in two days. Police personnel at the site where the 40-year-old contractor was killed on Gurugram's Bassi Road. (HT Photo/ Parveen Kumar)

Police said the slain, Mahender, was on a motorcycle when three suspects intercepted him and one of them pulled out a pistol and fired multiple rounds. “The victim tried to run away, but he soon collapsed. The suspects sped away [on a motorcycle] from the location,” said a police officer.

Investigators said locals alerted the police, and emergency response vehicles rushed to the spot and took Mahender to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 A, where doctors declared him dead.

Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said that Mahender had personal enmity with two of the suspects. “He was shot dead probably for revenge,” he said.

Turan said police have identified two suspects and teams are carrying out raids to arrest them. “The body is being shifted to a government mortuary for an autopsy after which it will be handed over to the family,” he said.

On Tuesday night, a moneylender murdered 36-year-old Hemant Kaushik by shooting him in the forehead from a close range inside his home at Acharya Puri in Sector 12 over a financial dispute.

The moneylender had come from Bhiwani to collect ₹1.5 lakh out of the ₹6.5 lakh loan Kaushik had taken in 2021. He pulled out his licensed pistol and shot Kaushik dead in front of his friend after an argument.