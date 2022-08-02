Man jumps off building in Gurugram to escape police custody, injured

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man under trial was injured while allegedly trying to escape from police custody on Monday, officials said. The man has been admitted to the civil hospital after he jumped off the first floor of the district court building.

According to police, the inmate has been identified as Raju Kumar from Darbhanga in Bihar. He was arrested by police on Sunday for his alleged involvement in theft at a warehouse in Sector 10A.

An FIR was registered involving the theft of cloth rolls from a warehouse on July 8, police said, adding the suspect and two of his friends hired a mini truck for the crime. “While returning home, the truck was stopped by police following which the suspects fled, while the driver was held,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

Sangwan said Raju was arrested late night from Saraswati Enclave and was being produced in court on Monday morning.

“The court sent him on a two-day police remand, following which he jumped.”