Man jumps off building in Gurugram to escape police custody, injured
Gurugram: A 28-year-old man under trial was injured while allegedly trying to escape from police custody on Monday, officials said. The man has been admitted to the civil hospital after he jumped off the first floor of the district court building.
According to police, the inmate has been identified as Raju Kumar from Darbhanga in Bihar. He was arrested by police on Sunday for his alleged involvement in theft at a warehouse in Sector 10A.
An FIR was registered involving the theft of cloth rolls from a warehouse on July 8, police said, adding the suspect and two of his friends hired a mini truck for the crime. “While returning home, the truck was stopped by police following which the suspects fled, while the driver was held,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).
Sangwan said Raju was arrested late night from Saraswati Enclave and was being produced in court on Monday morning.
“The court sent him on a two-day police remand, following which he jumped.”
Expect rain only next Thursday, sultry weather in Gurugram till then, says IMD
Gurugram: TGurugramis expected to remain mostly dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, while there is a possibility of light to moderate thunder showers in some parts of Haryana, officials of the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. IMD officials said that the first week of August is likely to remain relatively dry as monsoon activity over parts of Punjab and Haryana has weakened. The city had received 246mm of rainfall in June and July.
New Haryana govt land pooling policy to protect the interests of land owners
Gurugram: The Haryana government has released a new land pooling policy to protect the interests of land owners and ensure that adequate land is available for urbanisation and industrial development across the state, officials said on Monday. Under this policy, the government will give a land owner a land entitlement certificate, which can be traded or mortgaged. The policy will apply to owners offering land for a specific development project.
Ghaziabad court hands death penalty to man convicted of killing seven members of a family
Ghaziabad: After a long trial of more than nine years, a Ghaziabad court on Monday awarded the death penalty to a convict for murdering seven members of a family. The court termed the murders as “rarest of rare”. The case relates to the murder of his wife (65), businessman Satish Goel, their son and daughter-in-law and their three minor children inside their house at Nai Basti in Ghaziabad on the night of May 21, 2013.
Yeida to launch plot scheme near Jewar airport site on August 15
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) will launch a plot scheme for residential, industrial and commercial use near the upcoming Jewar airport site on Independence Day (August 15). The commercial plots for shops, fuel stations, kiosks and cafeterias will be for sale at Sector 6, 15A, 23, 34, 47, 53, 55, 61 and 117 among others, sources added. The rates for the plots are yet to be finalised.
Charging of Supertech twin towers in Noida postponed; demolition likely to be delayed
Noida: The process of fixing explosives at the Supertech Twin Towers has been postponed due to clearance issues raised by the Central Building Research Institute, This is likely to delay the demolition of the structures scheduled for the afternoon of August 21. The charging was postponed after a meeting of the Noida authority, CBRI, Supertech, and Edifice Engineering on Monday. The institute also sought details on the structural audit of nearby buildings from Supertech.
