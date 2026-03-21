A 60-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a speeding pickup truck rammed into their vehicle on the Sohna-Gurugram road in the early hours of Thursday, police said on Friday. Man killed, three injured in hit-and-run near Sohna flyover

Police identified the deceased as Sule Khan, a resident of Tapkan village in Nuh district. He was travelling along with three others to sell tomatoes in Gurugram when the incident took place.

Police said, the group was travelling in a Bolero pickup when its rear tyre burst near an eatery (dhaba) on the Sohna flyover at around 3am. They stopped their vehicle and stepped out of the vehicle to replace the tyre when suddenly a pickup truck (canter), allegedly being driven at high speed, rammed into their vehicle from behind. The group which was standing close to the vehicle were left critically injured from the impact of the collision.

The collision left Khan and three others, identified as Khalid, Haroon, and Rizwan,critically injured, said police, adding that the driver fled leaving the vehicle behind. Following the accident, passerby informed the police and a team reached and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Sohna.

According to police, Khan was declared dead by the time of arrival and Khalid is undergoing treatment at PGIMS Rohtak. the other two sustained minor injuries.

On the complaint of Khan’s son Sajid, an FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station under sections 281 (rash/negligent driving), 125(A) (endangering human life and public safety), and 106(1) (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Thursday.

“Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused,” police said.