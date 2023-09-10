Man pours hot tea on wife because she sent him to Gurugram rehabilitation centre

Annoyed over being sent for rehabilitation repeatedly, man burns wife by throwing hot tea According to police, the suspect, who had yet to be arrested, approached her and asked for money, which she gave him. (Representational image)

Angry about being sent to a rehabilitation centre to treat his alcohol addiction, a man injured his wife by pouring hot tea on her at their home in Kasan village of Manesar, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Parveen Sharma, who is 36 years old, had returned home from a rehabilitation centre ten days ago. He was irritated with his wife because she had admitted him multiple times in the last two years to get rid of his alcohol addiction, but the efforts had been in vain, said investigators.

The incident occurred on September 7 when the woman, Jwala Rani, 32, was giving tuition to their two children. According to police, the suspect, who had yet to be arrested, approached her and asked for money, which she gave him.

They said Rani went to another room when he suddenly assaulted her while holding her by the neck. According to police, the suspect’s mother attempted to save Rani, but he also assaulted the older woman.

Later, he kicked both of them on the staircase, causing the women to fall and sustain injuries. According to police, the two returned to the house and locked themselves in a room with the children to save their lives.

However, the suspect allegedly tried to light a cooking cylinder nozzle when Rani and her mother-in-law stopped him after overpowering him with the help of a neighbour.

According to a senior police officer, after everything had calmed down, the suspect asked Rani for tea.

“The moment she gave him a cup of tea, he splashed it on her face after grabbing her by the neck,” said the senior officer.

Then, he picked up the pot with the remaining hot tea and poured it on her again. “She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Manesar with the assistance of neighbours,” he added.

Based on Rani’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Sharma under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday night.

“Aside from burning me with hot tea, he had tried to strangle me several times for refusing to give him money to buy liquor. He had previously attempted to set fire to the house on several occasions,” she said in the FIR.

Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer at IMT Manesar police station, said that the case was being investigated.

