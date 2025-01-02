Man pushes his wife off 4th floor to her death, held in Gurugram

A man and his parents were arrested for allegedly pushing his wife off the balcony of their four-storey residence in Sector 6, Gurugram, during a scuffle, police said on Wednesday. The couple, married since 2007, reportedly had frequent disputes over domestic issues, including mutual suspicions of infidelity, police said. (File Photo)

The accused were identified as Rohit Kataria, 42; his father, Rajbir Kataria, 67; and his mother, Kanta Devi, 65. Police said Rohit and Rajbir were arrested on Tuesday, while Kanta was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The victim, Ritu Devi, 37, reportedly fell to her death around 10:15 pm on December 30. Inspector Sukhbir, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 5 police station, said that the couple had been arguing since 5.30pm that day. “During the dispute, she had made a few calls to her brother, asking him to come to her home as she suspected her husband might throw her down. Rohit had also called her brother during this period,” Sukhbir added.

According to police, the incident was reported at 10.47pm by doctors at a private hospital where the family had rushed the woman. She was declared dead on arrival, police said. Her family members, who reached Gurugram later that night, alleged that Rohit and his parents had pushed her off the balcony, leading to her death, they added.

A case of murder was registered at the Sector 5 police station on Tuesday, officers aware of the case said. Rohit was remanded to one day of police custody after being produced before a city court on Wednesday, while Rajbir and Kanta were sent to judicial custody.

The couple, married since 2007, reportedly had frequent disputes over domestic issues, including mutual suspicions of infidelity, police said. Investigators said the deceased’s two children—a 15-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son—witnessed the incident but were in a state of shock and unable to provide statements.

The victim’s body was handed over to her family after an autopsy on Tuesday.