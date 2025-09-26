Man stabs cousin to death over ancestral property in Gurugram

A 19-year-old man allegedly stabbed his cousin to death in DLF-3 early on Thursday in revenge after their grandfather refused to share ancestral property with the accused’s father, police said. The accused, along with the deceased’s roommate have been arrested. A murder case was registered against the two at DLF-3 police station on Thursday. (Getty Images)

According to police, the deceased Rahul Kumar was originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah and lived in a rented accommodation in Nathupur with five other friends. While the accused is Sachin Singh, 19, lived in Ghaziabad, police arrested one of the flatmates Bobby, 20, for his alleged connivance in the murder.

Police said Rahul’s grandfather Dori Lal, 62, had six acres of land in Etah and had transferred all of it to his elder son — Kumar’s father — due to purported misbehaviour by the other son.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Bobby knew Singh and he also stayed with him in Ghaziabad five days ago.

“It was at that time Sachin had planned the murder. He had asked Bobby to keep his room open for easy entry. Agreeing, Bobby slept outside the room on Friday night after asking Kumar to keep the door open,” Turan said.

Bobby also picked up Singh from the metro station and took him home, while the knife used in the crime was also bought by Bobby.

As per police, Singh stabbed Kumar in his sleep. However, the victim managed to get up and run towards the door, but soon collapsed. The other roommates got up and raised an alarm following which a neighbour alerted the police control room. Emergency response vehicles and forensic experts were sent to the spot.

Bobby purportedly told police that thieves had entered the house and killed Kumar after he got up and resisted the bid.

“However, there were inconsistencies in his statement and he appeared terrified. On suspicion, he was taken away for quizzing,” he said.

Soon CCTV of Sachin and Bobby roaming outside the room also surfaced. He also later confessed, police said.

On a complaint by Kumar’s father, a murder case was registered against the two at DLF-3 police station on Thursday.