Man strangled to death in Basai home; wife, her cousin arrested

Gurugram: A 37-year-old woman and her cousin were arrested from Sultanpur village in Farrukhnagar on Monday night for allegedly strangling her husband to death in his house, police said on Tuesday. A 37-year-old woman and her cousin were arrested from Sultanpur village in Farrukhnagar on Monday night for allegedly strangling her husband to death in his house, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

They identified the arrested suspects as Shanti Devi and 35-year-old Kamlesh Kumar, both originally from Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased, Shyam Bihari, 42, frequently used to pick fights with his wife after returning home to Basai in Sector-9B in an inebriated state suspecting her of being involved in an illicit relationship. Investigators said that a similar incident happened on the night of September 17, when she lost control and strangled him to death with help from her cousin after initially hitting him on the head. The cousin had arrived at their house at the time of the incident.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that after preliminary investigation it emerged that the body had injury marks on the head and strangling marks on the neck indicating that it was a murder case.

“It was the house owner who alerted the police after spotting the body lying in the room on September 18 morning following which a police team and forensic experts reached the spot,” he said.

Kumar said that after further investigation, it became clear that the deceased frequently used to have quarrels with his wife and assaulted her on suspicion that she had an illicit relationship. “Bihari’s wife and her cousin who lived in the same locality were missing and they were the prime suspects,” he said.

According to the police, a crime branch team from Sector-10 led by sub-inspector Pramod Kumar, finally arrested them on the basis of intelligence gathered.

Based on the complaint of the house owner, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-9A police station on September 18.