Man who had come to Gurugram in search of a job dies after being hit by a truck

Gurugram: A 37-year-old man from Sonipat, who arrived in the city two days ago for work, was allegedly mowed down by a tractor near Chirag Hospital in Gurugram’s Rajendra Park on Saturday evening,police said. Police said the body was handed over after conducting a post mortem examination.

Police identified the deceased as Rampal, a resident of Sonipat’s Khanda village.

Officials said a case was registered against the tractor driver for rash and negligent driving following a written complaint filed by Rampal’s elder brother, Satbir Singh, a farmer by profession. They said a probe has been launched to arrest the driver, who is currently on the run.

According to Satbir’s complaint, Rampal came to his house in Gurugram on March 6 in search of work. However, around 6pm on March 7, Satbir found out about the accident through his acquaintance, Sonu, a resident of Chhota Khanda village in Sonipat.

Sonu told Satbir that Rampal had been admitted to the SGT hospital in Budhera. Satbir rushed to the hospital with his son Vinay; however, Rampal was declared dead by the time they reached there, the complaint states.

According to the victim’s family members, they were not handed over the body immediately and were asked to wait at the police post inside the hospital.

“We kept requesting the police officials to let us see Rampal once and asked what had actually happened, but they just kept telling us to wait,” Vinay told HT.

The body was handed over to the family on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile police said the body was handed over after conducting a post mortem examination.

In his complaint, Satbir claimed that the tractor was being driven recklessly and hit his brother, causing his death. He demanded that legal action be taken against the driver.

Based on the complaint and preliminary inquiry, police lodged an FIR under sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), related to causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Rampal was unmarried and lived in Sonipat. He did not have a job before this, the family said.