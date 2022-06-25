Man who instigated associate to shoot at constable arrested
A 25-year-old man, who was apprehended by a constable near Galleria market in Sector-28 on the night of April 16 for allegedly snatching a gold chain and had instigated his associate to shoot the policeman in the head so that he could free himself from his clutches, was arrested after a shootout near Kharkhari village at IMT Manesar in Gurugram on Friday morning, said police.
Police said the arrested man, Mohammad Junaid, was travelling in a stolen motorcycle when a crime branch team patrolling in IMT Manesar signalled him to stop near a barricade for questioning. Junaid allegedly opened fire on the police team with a country-made pistol. The police team opened fire in retaliation, in which Junaid was shot in the left leg and taken to hospital.
According to police, on the night of April 16, constable Gauri Shankar (30) and assistant sub-inspector Krishan Kumar were patrolling near Galleria market in Sector 28 when the former spotted two people coming on a motorcycle. Shankar identified them to be the same people, whose CCTV footage grab was circulated among all the policemen, as they had allegedly snatched a gold chain and stolen a motorcycle on April 14.
Police said that Shankar was the one to get out of the patrolling vehicle and apprehend Junaid, who instigated his associate Mohammad Ismail alias Kala (27) to open fire, in which the constable sustained a bullet injury on his right leg. When Shankar didn’t set him free even after getting shot, Junaid instigated Ismail to shoot him in the head, forcing the constable to let him go.
Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said a country-made pistol, an empty and a live cartridge were recovered from Junaid, besides a stolen motorcycle.
Sangwan said police got to know about Junaid’s movement after crime branch teams of Sector-17 and Sector-31, headed by inspectors Narendra Kumar and Anand Kumar, arrested Ismail from Nuh on Thursday night.
“Ismail gave details about Junaid’s movement, after which he was intercepted and caught by the two crime branch teams,” he said.
The ACP said the duo confessed to their involvement in more than 24 snatching cases in Gurugram, along with theft, robbery, and attempt to murder. He said a reward of ₹25,000 was declared for each of the suspects after they shot at the constable.
“Ismail was arrested after an exchange of fire. He was sent to jail in 2018 and had come out on bail last year. Junaid was sent to jail in 2019 and had come out in 2020. They became friends when they were in jail and later, started committing crimes together,” said Sangwan.
CM distributes financial assistance to sportspersons
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday handed over financial assistance cheques to 60 sportspersons under Mission Excellence, a move aimed at helping budding talent in the international arena. The Delhi government started the Mission Excellence scheme in 2018 to provide outstanding sportspersons with financial assistance of upto ₹16 lakh to ensure that talented players do not face a lack of funds.
Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A 32-year-old Delhi resident allegedly shot dead his wife's male friend and also shot and injured her before turning the gun on himself at a hotel in Shuru village on the outskirts of Manali town in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said police. The 32-year-old man hailed from Sector 7, Rohini, in north-west Delhi, and ran a camping business at Ghiyagi village of Banjar district in Kullu. The woman was injured, the police said.
RWAs demand role in property tax collection; point out difficulties in property tax portal
The United RWAs Joint Action, an umbrella body for residents' welfare associations in the city, has pointed out several anomalies in the online property tax collection system while also submitting a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, seeking a more inclusive role in the tax collection system. The total property tax collection for 2021-22 was ₹2,032 crore. Atul Goyal, who heads URJA said RWAs have also pointed out several anomalies in the existing tax portal.
Three week deadline to complete ‘scientific pruning’ of trees in New Delhi; LG launches drive
Almost a month after several trees were uprooted and branches damaged during a squall in the Capital, lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday morning launched a New Delhi Municipal Council campaign to scientifically prune overgrown and dead branches of old trees in Connaught Place. Saxena said that the pruning exercise will be completed within three weeks.
Kisan Morcha lends heft to protest against Agnipath scheme in Ludhiana
The farmers' unions on Friday joined the protesting youth against the government over the Agnipath scheme. Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of deputy commissioner and also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the scheme's roll-back and restoration of the traditional system of recruitment to all three wings of the armed forces.
