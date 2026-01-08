Manesar maps 35,000 units, deploys 154 vehicles to track garbage pickup

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has moved to a technology-driven and time-bound system to monitor door-to-door garbage collection across Manesar, following persistent complaints from residents about irregular services, officials said. Under new tender norms, one vehicle must serve 1,000 units as the civic body pushes wet-dry segregation and tighter monitoring ahead of Swachh rankings. (HT Photo)

Under the system, residents can lodge complaints related to garbage collection by calling a toll-free helpline number, 1800-208-5654. Officials said complaints received through the helpline are expected to be resolved within three hours. The system was introduced in December.

MCM officials said all serviceable residential, commercial and village units are being mapped in real time using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags and QR codes installed across properties, allowing the civic body to digitally verify garbage collection visits.

Nijesh, executive engineer at MCM, said garbage is currently being collected from around 110,000 units, including residential and commercial properties, and that Manesar generates nearly 200 tonnes of waste every day. “We are now also keeping track of an additional 10,000 to 15,000 newly created or constructed units which were not included earlier,” he said.

Officials said the new tender allows closer monitoring of waste collection vehicles and sanitation staff deployed on the ground. The vehicles are equipped with separate compartments for wet and dry waste, in compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, aimed at reducing pressure on landfill sites.

Another MCM official said around 154 vehicles have been deployed for garbage collection, including 120 tractors and trucks and 34 heavy vehicles. “As per the tender norms, a vehicle with a capacity of 2.23 cubic metres is required to collect waste from at least 1,000 units,” the official said.

Officials said 35,000 units have been mapped so far, while work is underway to cover the remaining units through RFID tagging and GPS tracking. “The mapping of the remaining units is in progress, as the process takes time to be updated on the portal,” an official said.

Addressing privacy concerns, officials said QR codes do not compromise personal data. “They are meant solely for double verification to ensure sanitation workers have visited and collected garbage,” an official said.

Pradeep Singh, municipal commissioner, Manesar, said, “These tags are not linked to any payment mechanism. They are purely for service-level monitoring. The corporation is working to improve cleanliness across the city to secure a better ranking in Swachh Survekshan.”