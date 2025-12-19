Manesar soon to get Lake View Park in Kasan village

The Manesar Municipal Corporation (MCM) has announced plans to develop a Lake View Park in Kasan village, similar to Gurugram’s Leisure Valley Park, said MCM officials on Thursday. The finance and contract committee has approved development projects worth ₹ 132 crore,

According to mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur Yadav, the initiatives are aimed at accelerating planned urban growth and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat. The finance and contract committee has approved development projects worth ₹132 crore, which will be executed across wards and villages in the municipal corporation area over the coming months. “With these approvals in place, residents will soon see visible changes on the ground,” she said.

Yadav said that the proposed Lake View Park in Kasan village will be developed as a major recreational space, offering residents green cover and a public leisure destination. Black spots across Manesar will be identified and illuminated with streetlights, while welcome gates will be constructed at the entrance of all villages to improve aesthetics and civic identity.

According to the mayor, the committee approved 37 development works, including 22 projects in division-1 and 11 in division-2. “These projects are designed to address long-pending civic needs such as water supply, sewerage, roads and drainage,” said Yadav.

Highlighting waste management reforms, Yadav said the corporation has initiated a long-term solution to garbage disposal, with door-to-door waste collection which has been started. “Garbage collection has begun across all 31 villages in 20 wards and nearly 80 residential societies. The impact of this initiative will be visible soon,” she said.

She also said that rainwater harvesting pits will be constructed across the municipal area as part of water conservation efforts. To curb pollution, assistant sanitation inspectors have been instructed to issue challans against those dumping garbage in the open or setting waste on fire.

“Public grievances are now being heard directly in the neighbourhoods, and swift action is being taken. This has brought a positive change in public confidence,” she added.

Among the key works approved are water supply lines in Wazirpur village (Ward 4), construction of internal lanes in Dhanna (Ward 7) and Bans Kusla, road construction from Parina Society to Garhi PHC (Ward 1), sewer and water pipelines in Sikanderpur Badha, Naurangpur and Nakhdola, and laying of a 600mm sewer line in Bans Hariya.

The committee has also approved installation of 5,000 solar street lights, construction of drains, interlocking tiles, RCC roads, community toilet maintenance, underground tanks and boosting stations in several villages.