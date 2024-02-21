Marble dealers oppose shifting market from Sector 33 for Metro yard

Gurugram: The Marble Market Dealers Association in Sector 33 have opposed the decision of the authorities to shift the market to another nearby location ostensibly to provide land for construction of a metro yard for the proposed Gurugram metro. The marble market in Sector 33 on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The association said that marble traders had shifted to the present location in 2004 under the rehabilitation plan launched by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran from Sikanderpur and Sheetla Mata Road and their business had been badly affected then. The association said 61 traders, who have been engaged in the business would be badly affected if the marble market was shifted to Sector 34 from Sector 33.

Executive president of the association, KPS Chauhan, said around 150 marble traders were shifted from Sheetla Mata Road and Sikanderpur in 2004 by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran to the present location under the rehabilitation plan. “These traders have worked hard to establish their presence in this location and have been here for 19 years. Now suddenly, the government authorities want this market shifted to Sector 34 as this land will be used to build a metro yard. We will oppose this move and if need arises approach the court,” he said.

The association on Monday also submitted a memorandum to the HSVP, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the Haryana government through the district administration.

Chauhan said that a few days earlier a team from a consultant agency had visited the market and conducted a survey. “They informed us that this land had been earmarked for building a metro yard. The HSVP should hand over its vacant land in this sector for the metro project instead of uprooting us,” he said.

Sidharth Budhwar, who owns a unit in the market said that it was with great difficulty that they had managed to establish their business after being uprooted in 2004. “We don’t want to lose our clientele once again. The idea of shifting the market should be dropped,” he said.

The traders demanded that the HSVP has surplus land in the adjoining areas and could allot that land instead of uprooting them.

At present, the market stands on two chunks of land, one of which is of 7 acres in Sector 33 and another measuring 25 acres is located opposite to this plot in Sector 34 on the other side of the road.

The traders also said that a large number of marble traders, their workers, transporters and their families are dependent on this market. “Shifting will once again upset the entire dynamics. Shops will have to be reconstructed, plots re-allotted and this will lead to losses of business,” he said.

A senior government official, when asked about the matter said that it had been decided at the government level that the metro yard, which was earlier proposed in Sector 101 along the Dwarka expressway would be constructed in Sector 33 as government land was available. “This will ensure that private land is not required and reduce the cost of the project,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 16 laid the foundation stone for the Gurugram metro in Rewari. The 29 kilometres metro route will extend it to Old Gurugram via Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 10, Palam Vihar and Cyber Hub. It will also have an extension to Dwarka expressway.