Markets crowded, police plan measures to decongest roads in Gurugram

The Gurugram police on Monday announced elaborate plans to streamline traffic across the city ahead of Diwali and said at least 925 traffic personnel and 700 from the police lines and police stations will be deployed in key areas across the city to decongest stretches and keep the traffic moving. Police said they will divert traffic on busy roads while barricades would be placed on arterial roads and busy markets, adding that all details will be updated in real time on their Twitter handle and Facebook page.

Police said old Gurugram has started witnessing high traffic volume, as thousands of people visited the popular markets there to purchase utensils, electronic products, and clothes for Diwali.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said they have planned to deploy personnel on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Sadar Market, Pataudi Road, and other internal roads leading to local markets. “We will utilise vacant plots for parking and teams will be deployed near market areas to ensure no one parks on the road. Teams will penalise motorists for violations on the spot,” he said.

Sangwan said they are also coordinating with the teams deployed at the integrated command and control centre (I-CCC) to penalise those parking vehicles on the road leading to congestion. “We will monitor live feeds from the I-CCC regularly and information will be passed to beat officers. The quick response teams and PCR vans will also be sent to the spots that will be most affected,” he said.

Police said the city and traffic police personnel have been instructed to streamline traffic to avoid jams on arterial roads.

Additional personnel will be deployed on Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 14, Sector 10, Hero Honda Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower and Rajiv Chowk in view of the high volume of traffic in these places.

Sangwan said they have also deployed 200 personnel to manage traffic on Gurugram-Pataudi Road as the rush to buy firecrackers has increased. “We have asked shopkeepers to ensure that customers park only in the designated slots and not leave their vehicles unattended on internal roads or the main road resulting in snarls,” he said.

Police said that if required, they will deploy home guards and special police officers on key stretches.

