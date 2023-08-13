MCG begins drive to clear garbage at Atul Kataria Chowk

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday said that it has started clearing garbage from a plot at Atul Kataria Chowk and area adjoining the Indian Air Force (IAF) depot. Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

Civic officials said the work will be completed in the next few days.

An MCG spokesperson said that they were receiving complaints about garbage being dumped at a vacant plot and nearby spaces at Atul Kataria Chowk.

MCG joint commissioner Pradeep Kumar visited the spot and said the corporation has managed to stop dumping of waste by continuously monitoring the spot. “We have told the local citizens not to throw garbage at these sites,” he said in a statement issued by MCG.

SS Rohilla, MCG spokesperson, said CCTV cameras will be installed at the location to continuously monitor the cleaning work and ensure that no more garbage is dumped there. “The work has started and in the next few days, the garbage will be removed. We will also install boards informing people that throwing garbage at this point and nearby areas is not allowed. It has also been decided that a boundary wall will be erected around the plot to prevent garbage dumping,” he said.