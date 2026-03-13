MCG cracks down on illegal water and sewer connections in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified action against illegal drinking water and sewerage connections in the city. As part of a special drive on Thursday, civic teams disconnected 58 unauthorised connections (HT)

As part of a special drive on Thursday, civic teams inspected areas in Daulatabad Industrial Area and Surat Nagar and disconnected 58 unauthorised connections, officials said.

MCG officials said a team led by junior engineer Satyendra Kumar, along with supervisor Krishna Kumar, plumber Ramashankar and other staff members, carried out the inspection and found several illegal water connections and sewer services at industrial and commercial units.

Following verification, the team disconnected one bulk connection serving nearly 50 units, along with eight other connections, officials said.

Civic authorities said earlier some users had reconnected the lines illegally, which were also identified and removed during the inspection.

MCG has also introduced an online application module on its official website (www.mcg.gov.in) to obtain legal water and sewer connections. Officials said this will make the process more transparent and convenient for residents.

Applicants can apply from home without visiting offices and complete the process using their property ID and identity documents such as Aadhaar card or voter ID.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body will continue strict action against illegal water and sewer connections across the city.

“Illegal drinking water and sewer connections will not be tolerated. Regular drives will be conducted to identify and disconnect such connections,” Dahiya said, urging residents and commercial establishments to obtain connections through the authorised process.

Officials said the crackdown is part of the civic body’s broader effort to ensure fair distribution of water supply, prevent revenue losses and maintain the integrity of the city’s sewer infrastructure.