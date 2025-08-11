Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
MCG deputy mayor, senior deputy mayor elections postponed

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 05:12 am IST

Sources said a similar standoff has emerged in Gurugram, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) struggling to reach to a consensus on candidates

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has postponed elections for posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor on Friday, citing “administrative reasons.” The elections were slated for August 11.

The move comes five months after the MCG polls and follows the recent high-stakes deputy and senior deputy mayor elections in the Manesar Municipal Corporation (HT Archive)
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said,“We will soon be announcing a new date. These elections are postponed till further orders.”

The move comes five months after the MCG polls and follows the recent high-stakes deputy and senior deputy mayor elections in the Manesar Municipal Corporation, which turned into a contest between rival political camps— aligned with Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

In Manesar, Narbir’s camp won both posts after councillors from Rao Inderjit’s group, including the mayor, boycotted the vote.

Sources said a similar standoff has emerged in Gurugram, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) struggling to reach to a consensus on candidates. The party, which won 24 of the 36 MCG seats in March—its first outright majority—is also expecting support from four to five independent councillors, taking its tally to about 29 votes.

Party leaders said they are aiming for unopposed elections to avoid a public display of division. “The party is yet to finalise names. We want unanimous elections to keep everyone united. However, if both camps don’t agree, it may come down to voting,” a senior BJP leader from Chandigarh said.

Dismissing speculation of factionalism, State minister Rao Narbir Singh said, “It was the BJP candidates who won in Manesar and will win the MCG posts. The party is united,” he said.

The key contenders for the two posts are councillors Kuldeep Yadav (Ward 11), Anup Singh (Ward 25), Narayan Bhadana (Ward 20), and Arti Yadav (Ward 24).

