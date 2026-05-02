MCG head conducts sanitation checks across Gurugram

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Thursday conducted surprise inspections across over half a dozen locations in the city and issued firm directions to improve cleanliness standards. While inspecting Jharsa Chowk slip road, he ordered the removal of accumulated waste without delay. (HT)

Accompanied by a team of officials, the commissioner reviewed sanitation at key junctions and public areas, directing immediate removal of waste from roadsides, green belts, and prominent city spots. Officials were instructed to prioritise clearing plastic waste, horticulture waste, and construction and demolition (C&D) debris.

At Rajiv Chowk, he directed officials to ensure the immediate lifting of accumulated soil and debris along the roadside. He also inspected ongoing sanitation work by the National Highways Authority of India and asked the team to strengthen mechanised cleaning of national highways.

While inspecting Jharsa Chowk slip road, he ordered the removal of accumulated waste without delay. The commissioner also reviewed sanitation at several major intersections, including Signature Tower Chowk, MDI Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, CRPF Chowk, and areas surrounding Sheetla Mata temple.

“The city’s cleanliness cannot be compromised under any circumstances. All departments must work in coordination to ensure regular waste collection, road sweeping, and maintenance of green belts,” Dahiya said.

Senior officials present during the inspection included Additional Municipal Commissioners Ravindra Yadav and Dr Jaiveer Yadav, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Malik, and Senior Sanitation Inspector Devender Bishnoi.

The drive is part of MCG’s intensified efforts to strengthen on-ground sanitation and improve the city’s overall cleanliness standards.