MCG imposes fines of 2.30 lakh in a day for littering, illegal dumping in Gurugram

In a major push to enforce solid waste management rules, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) penalised 93 offenders and imposed fines amounting to ₹2.30 lakh in a day for littering and dumping of waste, including construction debris and septage waste in public spaces. Nine vehicles used for illegal dumping were also seized. MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said strict action will continue against those violating rules. (Archives)

The civic body has ramped up its surveillance efforts, as part of the special drive that aims to keep the city clean.

The campaign aims to strictly enforce waste management regulations and deter violations that contribute to unhygienic conditions across the city. “The MCG is committed to ensuring strict compliance with rules. No negligence in managing waste will be tolerated,” Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner.

Notices to Bulk Waste Generators

Alongside individual penalties, the corporation also issued notices to 12 bulk waste generators (BWGs) for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Under the rule, the BWGs must segregate waste into wet, dry, and domestic hazardous categories, compost wet waste on site, and ensure proper disposal of it through authorised recyclers.

Officials said that housing societies, commercial complexes, and institutions that fall under the BWG category must manage their own waste.

Round-the-Clock Monitoring

To enforce continuous monitoring, the MCD has deployed 68 assistant sanitation inspectors, along with teams from the Sanitation Security Force and BWG Monitoring Cell. These teams conduct regular inspections across wards, markets, public spaces, and construction sites.

Officials said that the intensified surveillance is already yielding visible results in waste management.

Citizens’ Appeal

The corporation has urged residents to dispose of waste only in designated garbage trolleys or collection vehicles and avoid dumping waste in open spaces . “A clean, healthy, and beautiful Gurugram is only possible with active citizen participation,” officials said.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said strict action will continue against those violating rules. “Our teams are working relentlessly to keep Gurugram clean. Offenders will not be spared. With the cooperation of citizens, our goal is to bring Gurugram among the cleanest cities of the country,” he said.