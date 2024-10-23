MCG intensifies efforts to curb air pollution via Grap compliance

Mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling and increased presence of officials to check pollution-causing activities have intensified in Gurugram, with the implementation of the Stage 2 of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) since Tuesday morning. An MCG anti-smog gun spraying water at Sector 10A. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is seeking to reduce dust accumulation on roads primarily through mechanised sweeping, as manual sweeping causes re-suspension of dust particles due to vehicular movement, officials said.

Expanding on implementation of curbs on the orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said: “By keeping the roads clean, we are tackling one of the major sources of particulate matter, which deteriorates air quality.”

Gurugram on Tuesday recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 223 (“poor”), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) daily bulletin.

According to an internal assessment by the MCG, Gurugram has logged a reduction in suspended particulate matter (SPM), with as much as a 15% reduction in PM10 and PM2.5 levels in some areas. In addition to road cleaning, MCG has deployed water tankers and anti-smog guns to spray treated water along high-traffic roads and trees.

Officials said these measures help settle dust and cleanse trees, which play a crucial role in absorbing pollutants. Treated water also prevents the re-suspension of particles in polluted areas. “We are making sure anti-smog guns are effectively used in areas with high pollution levels,” Bangar said.

To ensure compliance with Grap, MCG teams are also actively monitoring the district for violations of open burning of waste and improper transportation of construction materials, officials said.

Bangar reiterated that open burning, such as the burning of dry leaves or garbage, is strictly prohibited, as it significantly contributes to air pollution. “Violators will face serious consequences, including fines and legal actions,” he said.

The fines for non-compliance with Grap regulations range from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000, depending on the severity of the violation, according to MCG guidelines. In cases of repeated offences or for violations such as open waste burning, FIRs will be lodged against offenders, potentially leading to legal proceedings. The most serious violations could even result in temporary shutdowns of construction sites or commercial establishments that fail to follow the prescribed pollution-control measures, officials said.

According to officials, the transportation and storage of construction materials have also come under strict scrutiny. Trucks transporting materials without proper covering, as well as uncovered construction debris, are now banned. MCG’s enforcement teams are monitoring these activities closely, and violators will be penalised. Additionally, the use of wood or coal in tandoors by commercial eateries has been banned, with businesses being encouraged to use LPG as a cleaner alternative, the MCG officials added.

