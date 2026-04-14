MCG issues 4.9K fines, collects ₹1 cr in sanitation crackdown since 2025

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued 4,933 challans and recovered over ₹1.01 crore in fines during 2025 and 2026 so far as part of an intensified crackdown on sanitation violations, officials said on Monday. Penalties target C&D waste, littering and open burning; authorities push use of proper disposal systems and dustbins in markets (HT Archive)

The action is aimed at curbing littering, illegal dumping and other violations, with the civic body stepping up surveillance across the city under its Swachh Gurugram campaign.

According to official data, 3,980 challans were issued in 2025, generating ₹87.34 lakh in revenue. In 2026 so far, 953 challans have been issued, with ₹14.08 lakh collected. Officials said the figures reflect sustained monitoring and a zero-tolerance approach.

Civic officials said penalties are being imposed for dumping garbage in public places, improper disposal of construction and demolition waste, and open burning. Enforcement teams have been conducting regular inspections across residential areas, markets and construction sites.

“The focus is on creating awareness along with enforcement. Continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure that residents and commercial establishments follow the rules,” an official said.

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility. “The corporation will continue strict action against violators, but citizens’ participation is crucial to achieving the goal of a clean Gurugram,” he said.

He urged residents to use designated disposal systems and asked shopkeepers to install dustbins. “Throwing garbage in open spaces not only affects cleanliness but also harms public health,” he added.

Officials said enforcement will continue, though compliance remains a challenge.