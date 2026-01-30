MCG mandates strict safety norms for sanitation workers

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday mandated strict compliance with safety protocols for ensuring the dignity, welfare and protection of sanitation workers engaged in sewer and drain cleaning operations. Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the corporation is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards safety violations.

In an order, the civic body has directed that all cleaning activities must be carried out in accordance with the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSRA) and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), and Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO).

Mandatory safety measures include the use of prescribed personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, adherence to pre-entry precautions, gas detection, proper ventilation, confined space safety protocols and emergency response arrangements, it said.

According to the directive, the SOPs must be followed “in letter and spirit” during every sewer and drain cleaning operation. While emphasising on using mechanised equipment for cleaning work, the order stresses that manual scavenging in any form is strictly prohibited.

Any deviation or non-compliance will be viewed seriously, and strict action will be taken against the concerned officials under provisions of the PEMSRA Act and other applicable rules, it adds.

The guidelines have been made applicable to all contractors, agencies and service providers engaged by the civic body for sewer and drain cleaning.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the corporation is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards safety violations. “The safety, dignity and welfare of sanitation workers is our top priority. All officers have been directed to strictly enforce the prescribed SOPs and ensure full legal compliance. Any lapse will invite strict action,” he said.

The chief engineer has been directed to formally communicate the instructions to all agencies. According to the order, the assistant executive engineers and junior engineers will be responsible for ensuring compliance at the field level.

The order has come into immediate effect, with officials instructed to accord priority to worker safety and legal compliance in all sanitation-related operations.