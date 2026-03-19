MCG plans ₹80K phones, official numbers ‘to boost councillor access’

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) may soon equip its councillors with premium segment smartphones and official SIM cards, said officials on Wednesday. Residents question spending amid sanitation, infrastructure gaps; officials defend plan as part of Digital India push for accountability. (HT)

The civic body has floated a tender for procuring around 40 smartphones, with an estimated budget of approximately ₹32 lakh on March 16, officials told HT.

According to the proposal, each councillor will be provided with a smartphone costing nearly ₹80,000. The tender, seen by HT , specifies the procurement of OnePlus devices, which will be distributed among 36 elected councillors, along with the mayor, senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor and three nominated councillors, officials said.

Officials said the move is aimed at improving governance, real-time monitoring of development works through photography and enabling better use of government applications.

According to officials, each councillor will get an official SIM card with a government number. These numbers will be made public, allowing residents to directly contact their elected representatives to raise complaints and civic issues. “An official number will ensure a proper record-keeping of complaints and improve coordination between councillors and officials,” Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner MCG said.

The initiative is part of a broader push by the civic body to strengthen ward-level governance, said officials. MCG had provided office spaces to councillors across wards. In areas where dedicated space was unavailable, offices have been set up in community centres and other government buildings. In some cases, facilities have also been developed at booster pumping stations.

Meanwhile, residents, civic groups and social activists have questioned the MCG’s decision to procure premium smartphones when the city continues to face challenges related to sanitation, infrastructure and basic civic services.

MCG officials said the initiative aligns with the government’s push for digital India. “The objective is to modernise governance and ensure faster response to citizen complaints. Technology-enabled monitoring will improve accountability and transparency,” an official said.

The tender process is currently underway, and the rollout is expected once procurement is finalised, officials said.