Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

MCG plans major infra revamp to develop key ‘model roads’ across Gurugram

ByMihika Shah
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 03:10 am IST

Secondary waste-collection points are also set to be upgraded and beautified at proposals worth approximately ₹32 crore, said officials.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning a major infrastructure revamp across several sectors, with focus on strengthening and upgrading key roads and turning them into ‘model roads’, said officials.

Over 30 key agendas will be placed before the MCG’s finance and contracts committee (F&CC).
Over 30 key agendas will be placed before the MCG’s finance and contracts committee (F&CC).

The civic body is also planning to improve sanitation systems and upgrade and beautify secondary waste-collection points in various localities to enhance both urban cleanliness and city’s overall aesthetics.

Over 30 key agendas will be placed before the MCG’s finance and contracts committee (F&CC). “The date of the meeting is not finalised yet. It may take place within this week,” said a junior MCG official.

Several prominent stretches, including the road from Golf Course Road to Kendriya Vihar Gate No. 2, the route connecting sector 55 on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the dividing road between sectors 55 and 56 and key roads in sector 43, the vicinity of Ardee City, among others are included in the plan, said officials.

Earlier, HT had reported that roads in sectors 10, 23A, 44, 45, 46, 55, 56 and 57 and stretches along the Golf Course Road, were in a poor state with uneven patches, potholes, dust and loose gravel, making daily commuting difficult for residents.

“These roads will be developed as ‘model roads’. We will recarpet the stretches, repair potholes using quality material and ensure proper drainage and sewage systems are put in place,” said Kuldeep Yadav, sub-divisional officer (SDO), MCG.

Meanwhile, secondary waste-collection points or garbage-collection centres are also set to be upgraded and beautified. Proposals worth approximately 32 crore have been estimated for works in Dharampur, Beribagh, Bajghera and Daulatabad, where many such points are located. Officials said the improvement will help reduce odour and enhance overall sanitation in these areas.

“These are the secondary collection points from where garbage is collected and transported to the Bandhwari plant. The sites need upgraded fencing and improved facilities, which will make operations more efficient,” said Sunder Sheoran, MCG executive engineer.

A major proposal worth 10 crore for the construction of a cowshed in Baliyawas village, ward 20, is also on the agenda which will improve the management of stray animals. “All these agendas will be implemented once they receive approval from the F&CC,” an MCG official said.

Vijay Dhaka, MCG chief engineer declined to comment on the matter, stating that the plans are still under wraps and cannot be disclosed.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / MCG plans major infra revamp to develop key ‘model roads’ across Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On