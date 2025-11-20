MCG plans major infra revamp to develop key ‘model roads’ across Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning a major infrastructure revamp across several sectors, with focus on strengthening and upgrading key roads and turning them into ‘model roads’, said officials. Over 30 key agendas will be placed before the MCG’s finance and contracts committee (F&CC).

The civic body is also planning to improve sanitation systems and upgrade and beautify secondary waste-collection points in various localities to enhance both urban cleanliness and city’s overall aesthetics.

"The date of the meeting is not finalised yet. It may take place within this week," said a junior MCG official.

Several prominent stretches, including the road from Golf Course Road to Kendriya Vihar Gate No. 2, the route connecting sector 55 on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the dividing road between sectors 55 and 56 and key roads in sector 43, the vicinity of Ardee City, among others are included in the plan, said officials.

Earlier, HT had reported that roads in sectors 10, 23A, 44, 45, 46, 55, 56 and 57 and stretches along the Golf Course Road, were in a poor state with uneven patches, potholes, dust and loose gravel, making daily commuting difficult for residents.

“These roads will be developed as ‘model roads’. We will recarpet the stretches, repair potholes using quality material and ensure proper drainage and sewage systems are put in place,” said Kuldeep Yadav, sub-divisional officer (SDO), MCG.

Meanwhile, secondary waste-collection points or garbage-collection centres are also set to be upgraded and beautified. Proposals worth approximately ₹32 crore have been estimated for works in Dharampur, Beribagh, Bajghera and Daulatabad, where many such points are located. Officials said the improvement will help reduce odour and enhance overall sanitation in these areas.

“These are the secondary collection points from where garbage is collected and transported to the Bandhwari plant. The sites need upgraded fencing and improved facilities, which will make operations more efficient,” said Sunder Sheoran, MCG executive engineer.

A major proposal worth ₹10 crore for the construction of a cowshed in Baliyawas village, ward 20, is also on the agenda which will improve the management of stray animals. “All these agendas will be implemented once they receive approval from the F&CC,” an MCG official said.

Vijay Dhaka, MCG chief engineer declined to comment on the matter, stating that the plans are still under wraps and cannot be disclosed.