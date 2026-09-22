MCG resumes anti-encroachment drive: Seals 7 buildings, razes 180 ramps
More than 100 ramps were removed in Rajendra Park and 80 along New Colony Circular Road, while encroachments near Atul Kataria Chowk were cleared.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday resumed its demolition and anti-encroachment drive across the city, removing more than 180 ramps occupying road space and sealing seven commercial buildings, officials said.
More than 100 ramps obstructing public space were removed in Rajendra Park, and 80 were demolished along New Colony Circular Road, officials said. Two commercial buildings were sealed on New Colony Circular Road, two in Patel Nagar and Barf Khana, and three in Dharam Colony and Ashok Vihar Phase 3.
Encroachments near Atul Kataria Chowk were also removed to clear public spaces and footpaths for pedestrians, officials said. The action was aimed at ensuring that roads and pedestrian areas remain free of obstructions and accessible to commuters and pedestrians.
MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the drive against illegal and unauthorised constructions would continue. “Strict actions will be taken against illegal buildings and unsafe buildings. Action is being taken on illegal encroachment, and roads, footpaths and public areas will be made encroachment-free,” he said.
The MCG had launched the drive on August 11, following Supreme Court directions issued on August 4 to act against illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on public land.
Following the recent building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, the MCG also began a survey on September 9 to identify illegal and unsafe buildings within its jurisdiction. A senior MCG official said the civic body is completing the survey and documentation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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