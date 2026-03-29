MCG sewer overhaul in Gurugram Ward 34 nears completion by April-end

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has moved towards resolving the long-standing sewer issues in Ward 34, with officials stating the project is in its final phase and likely to be completed by the end of April. Officials say outdated infrastructure and heavy silt buildup are being tackled through phased upgrades led by senior engineering teams. (HT)

The project, estimated at ₹12–15 crore, is being funded through the corporation’s infrastructure development budget, officials said. It was awarded through a competitive tender process last year after repeated complaints from residents and directives from senior officials to address the issue on priority.

Civic officials said earlier attempts, including temporary desilting and patchwork repairs, failed to provide lasting relief, necessitating a comprehensive overhaul. The current project began in late 2025 and has since been executed in phases across key locations.

Areas including Jhajjar Road, New Palam Vihar, Sarai Village, Prakashpuri Colony and Rajendra Park have for years faced sewer overflow, waterlogging and unhygienic conditions, severely disrupting daily life, especially during summer and monsoon months, officials said. They added that the civic body initiated a comprehensive plan involving long-term infrastructure upgrades to address the problem.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the issue persisted due to outdated infrastructure and lack of systematic intervention. “We are now addressing it through a comprehensive approach, including laying new sewer lines, cleaning and rehabilitating existing pipelines, and ensuring proper drainage flow,” he said, adding that Rajendra Park received special focus due to heavy silt accumulation.

Ward councillor Surekha Chauhan, who recently inspected the site, said, “What once seemed like an unmanageable problem is now being addressed effectively. The MCG team has worked with commitment, and residents will soon see a permanent solution.” She credited coordination between MLA Mukesh Sharma, Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra and Dahiya for accelerating the work.

Officials said the project includes large-scale desilting, replacement of damaged pipelines and strengthening of the sewer network. Senior engineering officials, including Chief Engineer Vijay Dhaka, XEN Sunder Sheoran, AE Vivek Beniwal and JE Satender, are overseeing execution.

Mayor Malhotra termed the initiative “a key step in improving civic infrastructure,” while Sharma said the project would permanently resolve sewer issues.

Residents expressed cautious optimism over the ongoing work. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Rajendra Park, said, “We have been dealing with sewer overflow for years, especially during rains. If this work delivers as promised, it will be a huge relief.”

Sunita Verma from New Palam Vihar said irregular cleaning and repeated blockages had made daily life difficult. “For the first time, we are seeing sustained work on the ground. We just hope it solves the issue permanently,” she said.

Another resident from Prakashpuri Colony said foul smell and waterlogging had long been persistent issues, adding that timely completion of the project is crucial to improving living conditions.