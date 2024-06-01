 MCG starts water spraying drive to combat rising temperatures in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
MCG starts water spraying drive to combat rising temperatures in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Jun 02, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The initiative is based on scientific principles like ground spraying that leads to evaporation, which in turn cools the surrounding areas efficiently

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a water spraying initiative using treated water from sewage to alleviate the extreme heat and rising temperature, said officials. Utilising the treated water from sewage treatment facilities, the MCG is deploying tankers and anti-smog guns to spray roads and crowded areas daily, to ensure an effective and environmentally friendly approach, they added.

An anti-smog gun spraying water to provide relief from the scorching heat at Civil Lines near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)
MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that these spraying operations are being conducted across the city by the horticulture wing. “Tankers and anti-smog guns have covered routes from Civil Lines to Gadoli, Pataudi Chowk to Basai, Rajiv Chowk to the railway station, sectors 45 and 46, and from the bus stand to the Dundahera border,” said Bangar.

According to Bangar, the initiative is based on scientific principles like ground spraying that leads to evaporation, which in turn cools the surrounding areas efficiently. “This method has been proven to reduce ambient temperatures, offering a practical solution to the heat wave problem,” he added. In addition to regular operations, the MCG is focusing on areas with high foot traffic and vehicular movement, where the heat can be particularly oppressive, officials said.

Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president of sectors 3, 5, and 6, Dinesh Vashisht, said, “This initiative has made a noticeable difference in reducing dust (pollution) and lowering temperatures,” further noting how it has helped bring some relief from the intense heat.

However, experts note that the water spraying initiative is beneficial in the short term, highlighting that it should be part of a broader strategy to combat heat waves. The former additional director of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Dr Dipankar Saha, said that heat (wave) is a combination of ambient temperature, humidity [that determines comfort] and wind speed [heat dissipation capacity]. He added that effectiveness in terms of bringing comfort will depend on moisture content in the air.

“This means when the air is dry, then spraying water will be helpful, but it will not be effective if the humidity content is on the higher side. However, in case of higher wind speed, even higher moisture content would be helpful...with monitoring of ambient air, prevailing humidity and wind speed, no action or activities should be adopted blindly. Proper monitoring must be carried out side by side,” Saha added.

Sunday, June 02, 2024
