MCG tightens noose, invites hefty fines for open waste dumping

Gurugram:The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has announced strict penalties and intensified enforcement against illegal garbage dumping across the city.

The move follows National Green Tribunal (NGT) July 26, 2024 order banning solid waste disposal at public places across Haryana and highlighted that unregulated waste dumping causes serious environmental damage and violates citizens’ right to a clean and healthy environment.

Civic officials said the drive includes spot fines, field inspections and continuous monitoring to curb unauthorised dumping along roadsides, vacant plots, drains, lakes and other public areas.

Bulk waste generators, institutions and agencies will be fined ₹25,000 for the first violation and ₹50,000 for repeated offences. For individuals, ₹5,000 fine will be imposed for the first time and ₹10,000 for the second violation, officials said, adding that the fines will be imposed on the spot by designated enforcement officers.

Additional commissioners, joint commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners, executive engineers, assistant engineers, junior engineers and sanitation officials have been authorised to levy penalties.

If a violator fails to deposit the fine, the amount will be recovered as arrears of land revenue under applicable legal provisions. Authorities added that the recovered funds will be used to improve waste processing and solid waste infrastructure in the city.

Officials said the crackdown also aims to reduce the burden on dumping grounds, including the Bandhwari landfill, which has long been flagged as an environmental concern due to massive legacy waste.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya urged residents, RWAs, institutions and commercial establishments to use designated collection points and door-to-door waste pickup services. He said strict enforcement will continue, stressing that public cooperation is essential to keep Gurugram clean.