MCG told to clear Sector 10 auto market waste for Gurugram Metro yard

The high-powered committee on Gurugram metro on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to remove thousands of tonnes of construction waste from the Sector 10 auto market by October 31, as a metro casting yard will be set up at the site, officials said. Casting yard for pillars and slabs will come up at the site; deadline set for Oct 31 clearance as Phase 2 project prep gains pace. (Parveen Kumar/HT )

The committee also asked Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) to formulate a policy for compensating landowners whose properties will be affected by the alignment. Directions were issued to GMRL and the district administration to ensure early clearance of properties falling along the metro route, with compensation and rehabilitation to be carried out without delay. “In this regard the district administration has asked the GMRL to formulate the compensation and rehabilitation policy under which compensation can be paid to the property owners,” said a senior government official aware of the matter.

The official added that the auto market site clearance was discussed in detail. “The work on clearing the waste has yet not started and MCG has been directed to clear it by October 31. The metro contractor will be setting up a casting yard at the auto market site, where the pillars and slabs of the metro rail will be constructed,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed the removal of utilities and buildings on the alignment stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. “It was apprised in the meeting that several structures such as a hotel, a religious building and other houses have been cleared along the alignment,” the official said.

A senior GMRL official, meanwhile, said the proposed RRTS station at Shankar Chowk remains unresolved. “The HSIIDC has opposed the construction of the RRTS station in the green belt as it could lead to heavy congestion and jams at this location. A metro station of Gurugram metro is also proposed on the opposite side on NH-48, while a Rapid Metro already exists there. If all these stations come up so close there could be chaos,” the official said, requesting anonymity, adding that shifting the station to nearby PSU-owned land is being considered.

The official added that delays in finalising the Shankar Chowk station are holding up the tender for phase two of Gurugram metro from Sector 9 to Cyber Hub.