The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday tightened oversight of ongoing census work, warning of strict action against employees found absent from duty and training, officials said. The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by principal census officer and MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. MCG warns strict action as census work hit by staff absenteeism

Officials informed the meeting that absenteeism severely impacted census operations, with nearly 500 out of around 600 deployed supervisors and enumerators missing from assigned duties and training sessions.Taking note, Dahiya directed that notices be issued under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948, to those absent. Failure to respond within the stipulated time will invite strict legal action, officials said.

The commissioner emphasised that attendance at training sessions is mandatory and instructed all departments and institutions to ensure their staff immediately join census-related work. Absent supervisors and enumerators have been directed to compulsorily attend training between May 5 and May 7, 2026, failing which disciplinary action will follow.

To strengthen monitoring and grievance redressal, MCG has decided to set up zonal grievance cells in each zone. These cells will review progress daily, conduct field inspections every Thursday, and submit reports every Friday to ensure accountability and timely resolution of issues.

In addition, a Census Management Cell has been constituted at the commissioner’s office, to be headed by Dahiya, to oversee overall progress, address complaints, and ensure coordination among departments.

During the meeting, officials said census kits have already been distributed in some zones, while others were directed to complete distribution the same day. A separate review of employees absent from training has also been ordered to ensure mandatory participation.

Dahiya told HT, “Any negligence, absence, or lack of seriousness in census work will be dealt with strictly, directing officers to closely monitor staff and maintain quality and accuracy of fieldwork.”

Officials said the measures aim to ensure census operations in Gurugram are conducted in a timely, efficient, and transparent manner. The civic body also appealed to councillors, RWAs, and citizens to extend full cooperation.