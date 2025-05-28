MCG engineer in dock over Gurugram Sector 15 inundation

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya filed a “charge sheet” against a junior engineer under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016, for gross negligence in failing to operationalise a key drainage facility at Gulmohar Park, Sector 15.In violation of the rules, he ignored repeated directives over the past several months to install a power connection to activate the motor pumps at the sump well in the area. Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya issued directives to officials during the monthly meeting, focusing on improving transparency, accelerating service delivery, and promptly addressing public grievances on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Despite repeated instructions from senior officials, the junior engineer did not ensure an electricity connection for a sump-well dewatering system, part of a ₹1.23-crore project completed in July 2024 to prevent monsoon flooding. The setup includes two 45-horsepower (hp) and a 20-hp pump, which remain defunct due to lack of power—a task that was under his purview, according to the “charge sheet” and senior officials. The official was suspended indefinitely with immediate effect, officials said.

“Lapses in critical public services will not be tolerated. Officials will be held directly accountable,” Dahiya said. The MCG notice, dated April 22, 2025, outlines the alleged failure of junior engineer Ravinder Kumar to secure electricity, test equipment, or commission the system at Bandh Road, Sector 15 Part-II. Officials said his inaction resulted in repeated flooding and public inconvenience.

Civic teams repeatedly found no progress at the site, with the engineer allegedly offering unsatisfactory responses. “Leaving it idle for over nine months is unacceptable,” Dahiya added.

Residents expressed anger at the recurring waterlogging. “Every monsoon, we hear solutions are in place, yet the roads flood again,” said Rakesh Bhatnagar, a Sector 15 resident.

The disciplinary action is expected to serve as a warning as MCG pushes for accelerated monsoon preparedness. “Public money must yield public benefit,” said the commissioner.