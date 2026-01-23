MCG invites applications for management of bulk waste in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday has invited fresh applications to empanel agencies for managing bulk waste generated from large producers, said officials, adding that while 22 agencies are already listed, MCG is seeking more agencies to have a wider range to select from. Officials said that these agencies will be liable to make compliance with the different provisions for daily collection, (HT)

According to officials, once the agencies are empanelled, bulk waste generators will be required towork with one of the listed agencies. Agencies such as Bits and Balancing, E-Swacch, Green Motive, Go Green, and Sahas Zero, among others, are currently empanelled. These agencies were approved by a committee formed two years ago under the MCG to monitor bulk waste management in the city.

Officials said that these agencies will be liable to make compliance with the different provisions for daily collection, segregation, transportation, processing and disposal of municipal solid waste separately as per SWM rules, 2016.

“The committee was formed after reports were received that some agencies were allegedly not carrying out proper waste management as per solid waste management (SWM) Rules, 2016,” said Col Sanjay Pandey (retd), chief officer of theBWG cellat MCG.

“Out of the 22 empanelled agencies, 10 are startups. They are required to pay a guarantee fee of ₹5 lakh and an enrolment fee of ₹1 lakh, both valid for the next five years. In case of any complaints or violations, a portion of the guarantee fee will be deducted. Such strict rules are intended to ensure accountability and filter out non-compliance agencies,” he said.

Dr Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission), MCG, said that although the last date for applying is January 31, but it is going to be an ongoing process with the aim to have a maximum number of agencies registered with MCG.

SWM Rules, 2016, defines bulk waste generators as those buildings occupied by the Central Government departments or undertakings, state government departments or undertakings, local bodies, public sector undertakings or private companies, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, universities, other educational institutions, hostels, hotels, commercial establishments, markets, places of worship, stadium and sports complexes having an average waste generation rate exceeding 100 kg per day.

On Wednesday, the MCG organised a workshop to interact with all waste management agencies. The meeting, chaired by Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner at MCG, emphasised that no mixed waste should be generated from BWG premises. “On-site processing of wet waste will be preferred. If a BWG requests off-site processing due to lack of space, MCG will inspect the site before approving,” Jaluka said.