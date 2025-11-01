MCM to install RFID tags to track garbage collection in Manesar

Garbage collection in Manesar will now be fully tracked online through Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, municipal corporation officials have said, saying the move aims to streamline waste management and ensure timely, daily collection of garbage. When asked about the garbage accumulated in vacant plots across Manesar, Chaudhary said that the sites would be cleaned promptly. (Hindustan Times)

The tags will be installed at residential societies, group housing complexes, and commercial establishments across the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM). Earlier in 2023, MCM had plans to install RFID tags in every household but it was never implemented.

In a letter issued on October 27, the MCM announced that Pooja Consultation Service has been appointed to implement the RFID tracking project. The civic body also clarified that households, housing societies, and commercial establishments will not be required to pay any charges for the installation of the tags.

Apoorva Chaudhary, deputy commissioner of Manesar, told HT that the installation of RFID tags is expected to be completed by December 8. “All households, schools, and offices in the area will have RFID tags installed. The initiative aims to streamline door-to-door garbage collection across the city,” he said.

“RFID installation teams will carry proper authorisation letters and identification issued by the MCM. The data generated through RFID monitoring will be used solely to verify services and improve waste management operations,” he added.

Residents have welcomed the initiative, calling it timely as Gurugram grapples with mounting waste issues. Satya Sahay, a resident of Vipul Lavanya, said, “Such initiatives are welcome, but proper implementation is crucial to ensure the system works effectively.”

However, residents also voiced concerns about the effectiveness of the initiative. Prakash, a resident of Sector 82, said, “While door-to-door garbage collection is important, it is equally crucial to ensure that the waste is actually dumped at designated sites and not in vacant plots or along roadsides. On paper, it looks good, but strict and regular implementation is essential,” he said.

When asked about the garbage accumulated in vacant plots across Manesar, Chaudhary said that the sites would be cleaned promptly. “We will ensure all vacant plots are cleared soon. Once door-to-door collection begins, these plots will no longer remain dirty,” he said.

Another official at MCM shared that this initiative aims to create a cleaner, smarter and more efficient solid waste management system for all the residents of Manesar.